K-pop rookie Lingling becomes first Malaysian female act to debut

LINGLING becomes the first Malaysian female act to debut with six-member K-pop girl group Kiiras. Her debut comes with the release of the group’s single Kill Ma Bo$$ last week.

The starlet has been gaining steady popularity among K-pop fans, especially Malaysians, after she finished second in the pre-voting for Mnet’s I-land 2: Final Countdown, the show that formed Hybe’s Enhypen in 2020, last year.

Language genius leader

A true polygot, Lingling has earned the title “language genius” within the group and fandom (still awaiting its official name). Like many foreign members in the K-pop industry, she has been naturally thrusted into the spotlight as she navigates an often demanding and unforgiving industry.

The 20-year-old also carries the responsibility of being Kiiras’s leader, a role that adds more weight to her journey. But she will not be walking alone, as by her side are her bandmates, Harin, Kurumi, Kylie, Doyeon and youngest member Roah – and together the group sets the stage to becoming a defining force in the 5th generation K-pop.

Gen Z rookies with powerful message

Dubbed the new Gen Z K-pop idols, Kiiras breathes fresh air into the industry with a new concept by stepping back a few years. Think Taylor Swift’s Debut with cowboy hats and boots, but reimagined a Kiiras twist.

Embracing the “Wild Wild West”, Kiiras trades in Y2K, princess and girl crush concepts for a bold country-Western vibe.

It makes a bold entrance into the K-pop scene with its debut single Kill Ma Bo$$ – a country-inspired track, laced with R&B and hip-hop elements.

The track stands as a girl power anthem, effectively delivering the group’s ambitious message to its listeners as it unapologetically challenges norms and sets new standards.

With a striking “Old West” visual concept, Kiiras steps boldly into uncharted territory, poised to become a trailblazer for a new era in K-pop.

Kill Ma Bo$$ can be streamed on all music platforms.