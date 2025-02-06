France’s Boisson shocks Pegula to reach French Open quarters

FRANCE’s 361st-ranked Lois Boisson shocked US third seed Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday.

The 22-year-old wildcard recipient won 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and next meets Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva for a place in the semi-finals.

She becomes the first French player to reach the last eight of their home Grand Slam since 2017, and first as a wildcard since Mary Pierce in 2002.

The 31-year-old Pegula, the 2024 US Open runner-up, could not stop the momentum as Boisson dug deep, buoyed by the cheering home fans on Court Philippe Chatrier.