Condo, apartments make up most of unsold houses in Perak: Exco

IPOH: Condominiums and apartments are the biggest contributors to the unsold house data in Perak, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Perak Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching (pix) said according to data from the National Property Information Centre (NAPIC), there were 2,312 unsold housing properties in the state last year, the majority of which were sold for RM200,000 or above.

“The NAPIC report states that condominiums and apartments are the largest contributors to unsold house data in Perak, at 1,203 units (52.03 per cent).

“This shows that the people in the state prefer to buy houses in the low-cost category, which are below RM100,000. NAPIC data shows that there are no unsold homes in Perak in that price range,” she said during the question and answer session.

She said this in reply to a question from Chaw Kam Foon (PH-Menglembu), who wanted to know about the steps taken by the state government to address the issue of unsold properties in Perak.

According to Ng, the unsold houses were unaffordable and did not meet the needs of people living in the project area.

She said that one of the measures taken by the state government to address the property overhang issue was the implementation of the Perak State Housing Policy for projects involving areas exceeding eight hectares.

“Developers are required to build 40 per cent of the affordable houses which include the construction of Rumah Perakku I, Rumah Perakku II and Rumah Perakku III, while the remaining 60 per cent is allowed for the construction of open-priced houses.

“In order to encourage the development of Rumah Perakku, the state government provides developers with incentives, such as a reduction in development charges and premium charges for the issuance of titles for Rumah Perakku I and Rumah Perakku II,” she said. - Bernama