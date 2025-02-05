BAGAN DATUK: Umno must regain its dominance by securing the highest number of parliamentary seats among all political parties in the next general election, said president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman said there are clear signs the party can achieve this goal, as shown by its candidates’ victories in a string of recent by-elections.

The most recent example was Umno’s win in the Ayer Kuning state by-election, said the Bagan Datuk MP.

“... and we have celebrated the victories of our friends who stood as candidates in these by-elections,” he said at the 2025 Bagan Datuk Umno Branches Conference at the Umno Complex in Sungai Sumun near here today.

The event was launched by Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, political secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister.