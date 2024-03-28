Constitution (Amendment) Bill on citizenship shows govt’s careful approach to issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, presented for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, underscores the government’s commitment to carefully addressing issues concerning the granting of citizenship status.

When tabling the bill, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) emphasised the need to promptly resolve every long-pending citizenship application.

“I reiterate the government’s dedication to addressing citizenship application matters with utmost care. It’s time to put an end to the era where applicants endure prolonged waits due to outdated processes.

“We must address these issues decisively and responsibly,“ he said when tabling the bill on the final day of the Third Session of the Fifteenth Parliament’s First Meeting. This occurred before the meeting was adjourned this afternoon following 19 days of proceedings.

In this context, he hoped that all Members of Parliament would carefully consider the matter to support the government’s efforts in achieving a balance between security and the rule of law, while also showing compassion to applicants, particularly children.

Saifuddin said the amendments were aimed at enhancing the citizenship status granting process, with no intention of infringing upon humanitarian rights.

It involves seven amendments, three new additions and three abolitions to address current needs in safeguarding national security and sovereignty, while also ensuring the well-being and harmony of the nation.

“We need to proceed with caution because ensuring the safety and security of our country is a top priority. It’s essential to protect our people and nation from external threats, as mishandling them could severely impact our administrative system,“ he said.

He also mentioned that they carefully consider both security and humanitarian concerns, particularly regarding amendments involving children.

He said this approach aligns with the Home Ministry (KDN)’s goal of safeguarding the nation’s security and safety. The ministry aims to counter various threats such as subversion, extremism, espionage, sabotage, violence and terrorism, while also ensuring the overall harmony of all Malaysians.

He said Malaysia, as a member of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), has always provided pathways for citizenship for children stranded in the country.

“We’ve looked at how other countries handle this issue well. Thankfully, we’ve finished the process and presented it to the 265th meeting of the Conference of Rulers on Feb 21 and 22. They agreed to review and approve the proposal for the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024,“ he added.

The bill aims to add a new clause (1A) to Article 18 of the Federal Constitution. It states that anyone under 18 years old who gets citizenship through registration must take an oath within 48 months after turning 18.

Additionally, the amendment to paragraph (a) of Section 1, Part II, Second Schedule of the Federal Constitution will change the rule. Now, a child born in the Federation with at least one parent being a permanent resident at the time of birth won’t automatically acquire citizenship.

It also grants the same right to children born outside the Federation whose mother is a citizen at the time of birth to acquire citizenship automatically, compared to the previous rule where only if their father is a citizen.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 is expected to be discussed during the upcoming meeting scheduled for June. -Bernama