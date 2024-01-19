Continuous rain warning in Pahang, Johor, Sarawak until tomorrow - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Pahang, Johor and Sarawak are expected to experience continuous rain until tomorrow and Jan 21.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) in a statement today, issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, while in Johor, it includes Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

“Continuous rain is expected in the state of Sarawak, particularly in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah and Bintulu until this Sunday,“ read the statement.

Information on the current weather can be accessed via the myCuaca app or visit MetMalaysia’s official website and social media platforms. - Bernama