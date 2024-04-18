Cops nab 46 individuals for online gambling, unlicensed lottery activities

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested 46 individuals, including an Indonesian woman suspected of being involved in online gambling and unlicensed public lottery activities in the state yesterday.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar (pix) said 39 men and seven women aged between 18 and 64 were arrested in raids mounted at 46 separate premises under Ops Dadu.

He said that during the simultaneous raids, police seized 22 printers, 42 mobile phones, 102 notepapers, and cash, totalling RM6,935.

“Application of remand order of all those arrested will be done under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, while the case is being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act for assisting in conducting public lottery and if convicted, they can be fined between RM20,000 and up to RM200,000 and a jail term of not more than five years.

“Investigations are also being conducted under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act for operating gambling machines which provides a fine of not less than RM10,000 and not more than RM100,000 for each machine seized and a jail term of not more than five years,” he said in a statement.

M Kumar said from Jan 1 until yesterday, Johor police mounted 770 raids through Ops Dadu, made 1,102 arrests and seized cash amounting to RM291,708.