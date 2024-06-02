Cops raid container used as drug processing lab in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Police raided a container allegedly used as a drug processing lab in Kampung Bukit Cerakah, Klang, and detained two men on Jan 30.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that during the 3 pm raid, police seized 440 g of crystal methamphetamine, 1.03 kg of liquid methamphetamine, and 53.03 kg of ephedrine powder.

“The suspects, a 22-year-old local man working as a deliveryman and a 37-year-old foreign labourer who has no valid travel documents were remanded until today under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he told reporters today.

He said police believed the illegal activity had been ongoing for over two months on a piece of land initially leased for processing oil.

“...we believe that the container was moved around,” he said, adding the case is classified under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

In another development, Hussein said the Selangor Contingent Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department had mounted 349 raids under Op Tapis Khas SeMalaysia for three days from Jan 29, where 670 individuals were detained, including foreigners.

“This operation targeted 193 locations in Felda, Felcra, People’s Housing Projects and fishermen jetties used as drug dens. A total of 420 drug dealers and 20 wanted individuals were arrested,” he said.

Police seized 63.544 kg and 32 litres of various drugs with an estimated value of RM868,163, he said, adding a homemade air rifle was also seized in the North Klang area, which is being investigated under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960. -Bernama