‘Cosmic Connections: Langkawi’ introduces astrotourism on legendary island

LANGKAWI: The Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM), through the ArtScience™ Initiative, launched a ‘coffee table’ book with the title ‘Cosmic Connections: Langkawi’ to introduce astrotourism on the legendary island.

ASM president Datuk Dr Tengku Mohd Azzman Shariffadeen Tengku Ibrahim said the book, published in collaboration with the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), featured a collection of space photographs taken from the famous island resort.

“The ASM’s ArtScience™, since its introduction in 2019, has increasingly gained the attention of stakeholders in promoting science and art as an integration of knowledge to attract the public’s interest towards the learning of science.

“Together with LADA, this effort also shows how the10-10 Malaysian Science, Technology, Innovation and Economic (MySTIE) Framework by ASM can be applied to empower visitors’ knowledge about the uniqueness of nature while also generating sustainable economic growth for the local community,“ he said.

Tengku Mohd Azzman Shariffadeen, who is also the Science, Technology and Innovation Advisor to the Prime Minister, said this at the launch of the book by the Tunku Temenggong of Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Shafinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah at Rimba Sky Ambong-Ambong here, last night.

The 100-page book also contained special poems and cosmos-themed artistic sketches, he said, adding that the publication of the book was led by ASM Senior Fellow Prof. Emerita Tan Sri Dr Mazlan Othman, who is also ASM’s ArtScience™ Initiative chairman and co-authored by national laureate Prof. Emeritus Dr Muhammad Salleh, who contributed a special poem.

He said contemporary artist Associate Professor Dr Jalaini Abu Hassan contributed the cosmos-themed artistic sketches with bitumen and acrylic techniques in the book, which can also be accessed at https://www.akademisains.gov.my/asm-publication/cosmic-connections-langkawi/, as well as http://catalog.lada.gov.my/books/ezvr/.

Meanwhile, LADA Tourism Manager Dr. Azmil Munif Mohd. Bukhari said ASM and LADA had been working together since 2021 to publish the book as one of the initiatives under the LADA Tourism Economic Stimulus Package 2020-2021.

According to him, the collection of space photographs contained in the book was obtained at the Langkawi National Observatory (ONL), which is one of the observatories in the country.

“ONL provides an international-class observing facility for research in the field of optical astronomy, and its location at the Equator allows it to observe astronomical objects in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) also referred to ONL for rare space photographs,” he said.

According to him, ‘Cosmic Connections: Langkawi’ gives added value to the promotion and marketing of Langkawi from the perspective of combining the beauty of space, poetry and artistic sketches.

“LADA will do the necessary publicity in promoting Langkawi as one of the best space observation destinations in Malaysia, thus encouraging tourists to the island,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mazlan said she welcomed various parties to join ASM’s ArtScience™ Initiative to make science more interesting with the fusion of art that could lead to meaningful objectives for the environment and the people.

“ASM’s ArtScience™ initiative aims to foster creativity towards the convergence of arts and science. I hope this kind of collaboration can expand the influence of ArtScience Malaysia in the Asian and global region,“ she added.–Bernama