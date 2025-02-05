Singapore GE2025 : Sees record number of women candidates

SINGAPORE: Women participation in the Singapore General Election 2025 (GE2025) has reached a new high, with 53 women candidates contesting, up from 40 in GE2020.

This marks the highest number of female candidates in the republic’s electoral history, according to a comprehensive statistics by The Straits Times’ multimedia page, “GE2025: Who’s standing where in Singapore’s general election?”

Despite the increase, women still make up only around 25 per cent of the total candidate slate, highlighting both progress and continuing gaps in gender representation.

The women candidates come from a range of professional backgrounds, with business and law emerging as the most common fields.

Several also bring expertise from the social service and media sectors, reflecting a gradual diversification in the types of experience represented.

Among them is Alexis Dang, a senior director at global advertising technology firm Teads, who is contesting in the Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Her entry into the political arena underscores the growing presence of professionals from non-traditional sectors.

Overall, GE2025 showcases a blend of continuity and change in candidate profiles.

While traditional sectors, such as law, business, and public service, continue to dominate, there is an observable shift towards broader representation, including candidates from emerging industries and less conventional backgrounds.

This evolution signals a maturing political landscape that increasingly mirrors the diversity of Singapore’s society and workforce.

There will be 211 candidates standing for election in Singapore GE2025.