Fintech firm Bee Informatica plans to introduce syariah-compliant financing

PETALING JAYA: Fintech company Bee Informatica Sdn Bhd plans to expand its financial services by introducing syariah-compliant lending solutions, and to increase financial inclusion among Muslim entrepreneurs and businesses.

Founder and CEO Fumiko Inada said the move aligns with the company’s broader strategy to enhance accessibility, ethical finance and market reach.

“Set to launch in 2026, Bee Informatica’s syariah-compliant offerings will cater to businesses seeking ethical financing options that adhere to Islamic principles. The initiative is expected to attract a wider customer base, particularly in Malaysia and other Muslim-majority markets,” she told SunBiz.

Inada said the goal is to create a financing ecosystem that respects Islamic financial values while ensuring broader access to capital. “This expansion will help us support more businesses, particularly women-led enterprises, through ethical and inclusive financial solutions.”

She highlighted that a key focus of the initiative is empowering women entrepreneurs, who often face barriers in accessing business financing.

“Bee Informatica aims to provide tailored financial solutions, ensuring that women-led businesses have the capital they need to scale. Through dedicated programmes, financial literacy training, and access to business networks, the company seeks to bridge the gender gap in entrepreneurial financing,” Inada said.

She added that Bee Informatica is committed to fostering a supportive ecosystem for women in business.

“The company is developing a business community where female entrepreneurs can connect, share knowledge, and access mentorship from industry professionals. This initiative aligns with the company’s broader mission to create a more inclusive and sustainable financial landscape, enabling women to thrive in the digital economy,” Inada said.

In addition to its new syariah-compliant lineup, Bee Informatica is focusing on financial literacy, digital lending and community building.

“The company aims to strengthen its position as a key player in Southeast Asia’s growing fintech sector, with plans for geographic expansion into neighbouring Muslim-majority countries,” Inada said.

Furthermore, Bee Informatica is introducing a unique incentive programme to encourage responsible borrowing and good credit behaviour among its clients.

Inada said, “The company plans to issue digital certifications to borrowers who consistently repay their loans on time for six months. These certifications will serve as a mark of financial discipline and reliability, helping borrowers build trust with lenders.

“Borrowers who achieve this milestone will receive a 1% discount on their next loan, making access to capital more affordable for those who demonstrate responsible financial habits.”

Beyond financial rewards, Bee Informatica isfocusing on education and awareness to reinforce the benefits of maintaining good credit.

“Through webinars and network events, borrowers will gain insights into how credit scores impact their ability to secure better loan terms, lower interest rates, and long-term financial stability. By integrating financial literacy with tangible incentives, Bee Informatica aims to create a culture of responsible borrowing, ultimately fostering greater financial inclusion and economic growth,” Inada explained.

She said the move comes amid increasing demand for syariah-compliant financial products, driven by Malaysia’s push for Islamic finance innovation and digital transformation. “By integrating ethical lending practices with advanced fintech solutions, Bee Informatica seeks to bridge financial gaps and create sustainable growth opportunities for underserved entrepreneurs.”