Couple caught on video intimidating other motorcyclists on Penang Bridge fined RM2,500 each

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider in a viral video which showed them intimidating other motorcyclists by swinging a rope and trying to kick them on the Penang bridge were today fined RM2,000 each by the Magistrate’s Court for the offence.

Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit meted out the fine, in default six months in jail, on Muhammad Hafiz Ong Abdullah, 50, and his wife Ong Ser Ting, 37, after the couple pleaded guilty to committing criminal intimidation.

They were jointly charged with criminally intimidating Mohd Faizul Mat Zain and Mohd Syadid Sulaiman at Kilometer 2.8 of the Penang Bridge at 5 pm last Feb 5.

The charge, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment of up to two years or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Syakila Dahari prosecuted, while the couple, who sells noodles, are not represented.

In a viral video, the duo can be seen riding dangerously and also attempting to kick other motorcyclists who overtook them on Penang Bridge. -Bernama