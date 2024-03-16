Couple perishes in overnight fire

PETALING JAYA: A couple perished after their Damansara Utama home caught fire in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 16).

The deceased were identified as Kang Tsi Yam, 61, and his wife, Leong Chen Mun, 55.

According to The Star, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar stated that more than 10 firefighters were dispatched to the area at about 5.13 am.

“The double-story house was 70 per cent burnt, and three individuals were trapped inside.”

“We were able to save a 14-year-old girl, but her parents died in the fire,“ he added in a statement.

“We are still investigating the cause of the fire,“ he claimed.

Read More:

Married couple found dead, believed to have been murdered

Elderly woman dies in house fire