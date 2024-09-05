KKB by-election: Voters need to support PH candidate for continuity of development

HULU SELANGOR: Voters in the Kuala Kubu Baharu state constituency need to support Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao to ensure the continuity of development in the area.

PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said that by choosing a candidate aligned with the state and federal governments in the by-election on Saturday, it will also enable the standard of living of local residents to continue to improve.

“I urge everyone to support Pang for the continuity of the service provided by the late Lee (Kee Hiong). I knew Lee and I know how he served, and now we have a young person to take over, to provide service,“ she told a press conference here today.

Also present were DAP Publicity secretary Teo Nie Ching, who is also Deputy Communications Minister; Selangor Wanita DAP acting chief Yeo Bee Yin and Pang.

Meanwhile, Pang, 31, said that with less than 48 hours left for campaigning, she will continue to redouble her efforts to approach as many voters as possible to ensure victory for PH.

“I appeal to voters in KKB to give me the chance to serve, and I am committed to continuing Lee’s legacy,“ she said.

The by-election, which sees a four-cornered contest involving Pang, Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia), and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), was called due to the death of the incumbent Lee, 58, on March 21 from cancer.

