Couple robbed of RM32,000 cash by two men

IPOH: Two men robbed a married couple of RM32,000 in cash at their rented room at Jalan Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan last week.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said they received a report from the 48-year-old male victim, who works as a cook in a restaurant, at 11.52 am on March 8.

“The victim said that when he and his 41-year-old wife arrived at the room at around 12.30 am on March 6, two unarmed suspects, believed to be locals, suddenly appeared and forced him to open the room door.

“The suspects threatened to harm the victims if they did not open the door. After the door was opened, the suspects immediately searched the room and found the cash savings totalling RM32,000 kept in a duffel bag,“ he said in a statement here today.

He added that CCTV recordings at the scene revealed that the two suspects were of stout build and believed to be in their early 30s.

Anyone with information on the robbery is advised to contact investigating officer Insp Hasryman Osman at 05-6233969 or 011-63319773. - Bernama