Johor leads Malaysia’s GDP growth with 6.4% surge in 2024

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is confident that the state is on the right track to emerge as Malaysia’s new economic driver when it records the highest gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2024.

The state’s Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said that, based on a report by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Johor recorded a GDP growth of 6.4 per cent, surpassing the national growth rate of 5.1 per cent.

“I would like to express my gratitude and pride for the official report which confirmed that Johor recorded the highest GDP growth in Malaysia for 2024, surpassing the national growth rate,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He said Johor's GDP has now reached RM158.0 billion, strengthening its position as one of the main contributors to the country's economy along with Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak.

The outstanding achievement was contributed by balanced growth in several sectors, including a 42.7 per cent surge in the construction sector, driven by large-scale data centre projects and digital infrastructure, such as cooling systems and high-capacity optical fibres, he said.

Lee said the state government is also actively collaborating with the federal government to implement high-impact projects such as the widening of the North-South Expressway, the Senai-Desaru Expressway, the ART project in Iskandar Malaysia, the RTS Link and the proposed Southern Route Commuter service.

Johor is also improving its investment and workforce ecosystem through initiatives such as the Johor Malaysian Investment Facilitation Centre and the Johor Talent Development Council to meet future industry demands.

He said the two main policies, namely the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Forest City Special Financial Zone, are aimed at strengthening the regional investment and financial services ecosystem.

“With a combination of large-scale infrastructure projects, progressive investment policies and a strategic position at the crossroads of ASEAN economies, Johor is not only recording growth but is also shaping the future of the country's economy,” he said.