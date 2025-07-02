Negeri Sembilan probes workers’ dorm fire under Act 446

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Labour Department (JTKNS) has opened an investigation into a company for suspected non-compliance with the Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

The probe follows a fire incident involving 30 container units used as workers’ dormitories at Forest Heights two days ago.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives, and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan confirmed that initial checks revealed the accommodation lacked valid certification under Act 446.

“An investigation paper has been initiated under Section 24D of Act 446, and all affected workers have been instructed to move to a certified Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ),” he said in a statement today.

Veerapan noted that Negeri Sembilan currently has 46 certified CLQs, and employers failing to provide their own must select from this list.

He reiterated warnings against housing workers in uncertified facilities, stressing zero tolerance for violations.

“I have repeatedly reminded employers to use only certified CLQs. We will take strict action against non-compliance to protect workers’ welfare,” he added.

No injuries were reported as workers were still on shift during the fire.

The dormitories reportedly accommodated around 40 workers.