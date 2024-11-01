Court allows five corruption charges against Adam Radlan be tried together

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today allowed an application by the prosecution for the five corruption charges related to the Jana Wibawa Programme against Segambut Bersatu deputy division chief Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad (pix) to be tried together.

Judge Suzana Hussin allowed the application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Fadhly Mohd Zamry after lawyer Alaistair Brandah Norman, representing Adam Radlan, did not object to it.

“The five corruption charges are allowed to be tried together. The hearing dates set previously are maintained and I set Feb 16 for mention for submission of the related documents,“ said the judge.

Earlier, Mohd Fadhly told the court that the application was made under Section 61 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

“For the seven money laundering charges facing the accused, the prosecution has submitted the relevant documents to the defence.

“I was informed by the defence that they want to examine the document first before informing us whether to object or not if we (prosecution) apply for the money laundering cases to be tried together with the corruption case,“ he added,

On Sept 14 last year, the court set 15 days - May 27 to 29, June 10 to 12, July 9 to 11, July 22 to 24 and Aug 5 to 7, 2024 - to hear the three corruption charges facing the businessman.

On Feb 21 last year, Adam Radlan was slapped with two graft charges at the KL Sessions Court.

On the first charge, he was alleged to have solicited a bribe amount of 3.5 per cent to 7 per cent of the total amount of a road works project worth RM47.8 million from Mat Jusoh Mamat, who is the managing director of MIE Infrastructure & Energy Sdn Bhd.

He was also charged with receiving RM500,000 from Mat Jusoh as an inducement for helping MIE secure from the government via direct negotiations the road works project which spans from Jalan Sg Adam to Kg Banat, Perlis.

The offence was alleged to have been committed at a restaurant in Dutamas and at CIMB Bank Berhad’s Bukit Tunku Branch, Taman Tunku, in March 2021 and on Nov 26, 2021.

On Feb 22, Adam Radlan was once again charged with two counts of receiving RM4.1 million in bribes from one Lian Tan Chuan and Mat Jusoh for helping Nepturis Sdn Bhd and MIE obtain two similar projects (Jana Wibawa).

On Feb 28, he was again charged with corruptly soliciting RM2 million from Lian as an inducement for helping Nepturis to get a project related to Jana Wibawa.

All the charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act, which carries up to 20 years in jail and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Adam Radlan is also charged with seven charges of money laundering amounting to more than RM3 million according to Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. -Bernama