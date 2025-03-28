PAPAR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has urged all parties to uphold decorum when discussing race, religion, and royalty (3R) on social media.

He said it was crucial to preserve harmony among the country’s diverse religious and racial communities.

“The public must verify facts and not be driven by emotions, especially on 3R issues. We must be cautious, as these issues can be incited to the point of causing division,” he told reporters after officiating the Ihya Ramadan programme for the Papar parliamentary constituency here today.

Also present was Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who is also the Papar Member of Parliament.

At the event, Mohd Na’im presented a donation of RM146,000 from agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) to 16 mosques and 74 surau, as well as siak and food aid for the asnaf group in the Papar parliamentary constituency.