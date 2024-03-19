Crackdown on traders not displaying price tags

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has stepped up enforcement measures at Ramadan bazaars, in light of some traders not displaying the prices of food items on sale.

Its enforcement division director-general Datuk Azman Adam warned traders to ensure product prices are displayed and only approved weights and measures are used.

“We launched Ops Pantau as a comprehensive monitoring operation to ensure traders follow the law. It is not confined to just Ramadan bazaars but encompasses all retail premises, including supermarkets and wet markets.”

Azman said monitoring is done under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, Weights and Measures Act 1972 and the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

He said a total of 4,883 premises were inspected during a recent three-day operation from March 12 to 14, adding that the ministry received 181 complaints regarding price tags at Ramadan bazaars since the commencement of Ops Pantau.

Azman said the ministry mobilised 2,200 enforcement officers nationwide to inspect businesses in the city and rural areas to ensure traders display price tags on goods for sale.

He said they focused on Ramadan bazaars as well to ensure traders do not charge unreasonably high prices.

“Traders who fail to display price tags are subjected to investigation under the Price Marking for Goods and Charges for Service Order 2020.

“Anyone who fails to comply with any provision of the Order commits an offence and shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 if the person is not a body corporate, or a fine not exceeding RM100,000 if the person is a body corporate.”

Azman urged Ramadan bazaar traders to adopt reasonable prices and said while they have to turn a profit, ensuring food quality and maintaining hygiene standards remain paramount.

During a recent check by theSun at Bazar Ramadan Kampung Baru, several traders were found not displaying prices.

Farah Iryanti Mohd Riduan, 25, said the situation has made it difficult for buyers as traders should display prices.

“When I visit the Ramadan bazaar to purchase food or drinks, I frequently encounter traders who do not list the names of their items or display the prices.

“This is concerning given the current economic downturn. Those who are financially strained may be surprised to find that their purchases cost more than expected.”

Another visitor who asked to be known only as Puteri Afrina, 25, said she was frustrated at having to ask the price of each food item being sold at bazaars.

“I typically set a budget for my purchases. So, if there are 10 stalls that I am keen on buying from, I have to ask each stall for the prices of every item they sell.

“I have questioned the traders and they gave excuses that they either forgot or did not have time to print the price tags. Some even said there were too many items to list, so it was a hassle for them.”