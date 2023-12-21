Cracks in monsoon drain believed to be caused of Taman Wawasan landslide

PUCHONG: Initial findings suggest that the occurrence of cracks in the monsoon drain was the underlying cause of a landslide that occurred last Saturday in Jalan Wawasan, Taman Wawasan, affecting nine houses.

Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Exco, Izham Hashim, clarified that the cracks in the large monsoon drain located on the slope caused water to flow downward through the cracks, resulting in the soil becoming saturated and a slope failure occurring.

“However, we will investigate this matter thoroughly through a consultant who will be appointed,“ he told reporters after visiting the landslide site today.

Izham stated that to ensure this issue is contained, repair works on the monsoon drain will be carried out to prevent water from pooling in the affected landslide area.

He added that the first phase of piling is expected to be completed this Sunday.

“The primary goal of piling is to enhance the safety and stability of the front section of the impacted houses, effectively averting any additional soil movement,” he explained.

He added that restoration works in the landslide area, including the construction of a monsoon drain, soil filling, and slope reinforcement, are expected to be completed within the next three weeks.

Meanwhile, Kinrara assemblyman Ng Size Han said that the piling in the lower section would commence after completing the upper section.

“After this, they (contractors) will proceed to the lower section to add two rows of sheet piling to prevent soil movement incidents,“ he explained.

Ng also presented a contribution of RM1,000 to each of the nine affected household heads in the landslide incident.

A check by Bernama today found several agencies present to monitor the situation in the landslide area, including the Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Public Works Department, and Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd. -Bernama