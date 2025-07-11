Sun Media Corp receives token of appreciation for highlighting record-breaking achievements

PETALING JAYA: Sun Media Corp received a token of appreciation by Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) for consistently championing the stories of Malaysia’s best and brightest record breakers over the past three decades.

The token was received by Sun Media Corp director Datuk Seri Azman Ujang during a special presentation made to major media organisations who have supported and promoted the nation’s achievers.

Azman said Sun Media Corp is proud to receive the token as it recognises the media’s contribution in highlighting MBR’s prestigious record breakers.

“It is a testament to how much media highlights the great feats and achievements of ordinary Malaysians as they break records that were never achieved before,“ he said after MBR’s 30th Anniversary gala dinner here on Friday (July 11).

Azman added that the media should continue to showcase the achievements of MBR and celebrate Malaysians who have achieved incredible feats in the country.

MBR has served as the official record keeper of all things extraordinary Malaysia since its inception in 1995.

They are the only organisation that gives recognition to record setters and record breakers in Malaysia, recognising extraordinary feats and achievements by Malaysians and brands in Malaysia.

The event paid tribute to the exceptional Malaysians who have redefined what is possible and inspired the nation through their record-breaking achievements.

Among the notable attendees were Tower-running champion Soh Wai Ching, Olympian Goh Liu Ying, young racing prodigy Sophia Zara Mustaffa Kamal, and Malaysia’s shortest man, Mohd Sukur Ibrahim, whose personal stories captured the hearts of many.