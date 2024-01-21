Crowds gather for ‘Khidmat Demi Rakyat’ sales programme in bandar Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 2,000 city dwellers have so far taken the opportunity to buy their daily necessities at the one-day ‘Khidmat Demi Rakyat’ sales programme, organised by the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bandar Tun Razak today.

Held at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, 13 tonnes of wet and dry goods including chicken, fish, eggs, rice, and cooking oil are being sold here at cheaper prices than in markets.

The Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also the Bandar Tun Razak MP, said this sales programme will help residents, especially the urban poor, to buy their fresh supplies at reasonable prices.

“This sales programme is one of our efforts to ease the burden of the cost of living for city residents, and we will try to expand such sales so that many people can benefit from it,“ she said when met by reporters here.

Meanwhile, a private sector employee Faizah Mohamad Yusop, 39, expressed her happiness that she could purchase her basic necessities at cheaper prices.

“If you look at the prices of goods offered at the sales programme, it is really cheaper...for example, fish is priced at RM10 a kilogramme. I hope sales programmes like these will be held more often,“ she said.

In addition to the sale of basic necessities, the sales programme is also offering free health check-ups for visitors. - Bernama