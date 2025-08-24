Weak earthquake hits Segamat, Johor government advises caution

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has advised the public to avoid unstable structures and remain alert to authority directives following a weak earthquake detected in Segamat at 6.13 this morning.

Menteri Besar Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz stated he had contacted Segamat District Officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi and was informed that no casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

“The Johor State Government is closely monitoring the situation with relevant agencies,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.

“My advice to the people is to stay away from unstable structures and always be alert to instructions from the authorities.”

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) will continue to monitor closely and issue updates from time to time,” he added.

He also invited the public to pray together for Johor and the entire nation to be protected from any disaster.

Meanwhile, Johor Health and Environment Committee Chairman Ling Tian Soon stated that MetMalaysia had issued a statement regarding the earthquake incident.

He said recorded data indicated the tremor measured 4.1 magnitude in a district located approximately 180 kilometres from the state capital.

The tremor was also felt in many areas of Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and southern Pahang.

“The Meteorological Department will conduct further monitoring and issue the latest information from time to time,” he said. – Bernama