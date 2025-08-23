M’sians urged to proudly display Jalur Gemilang

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has called on Malaysians to proudly display the Jalur Gemilang as the nation steps up preparations for the 68th National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31.

Speaking at the launch of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad’s Denyut Nadi Merdeka campaign in Bangsar yesterday, the communications minister said the national flag was a symbol of sovereignty and independence, and urged citizens to participate in the National Month spirit.

“As of today, about 2,000 Jalur Gemilang have been distributed, and more will follow throughout the month.

“Be proud to display our national flag. It symbolises our sovereignty and independence.”

He added that Malaysians should embrace the Merdeka spirit by participating in programmes leading up to Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

“Public transport is not just about logistics; it is a unifying space. On buses and trains, people from all walks of life share the same journey.

“This is the true essence of Merdeka, moving together towards a better future despite our different backgrounds.”

He also said rehearsals for the National Day parade were progressing smoothly.

A full rehearsal is scheduled for Aug 27, followed by additional sessions on Aug 28 and 29.

He reminded residents that Putrajaya’s Core Island would be closed to vehicles from 6pm on Aug 29 until the parade concludes on Aug 31.

“Pedestrian access will not be affected, but private vehicles will face restrictions.

“Authorities are working to ensure the highest level of safety so that the parade runs smoothly.”

Fahmi said the collaboration between government agencies, GLCs and the public reflected the broader Malaysia Madani vision for development rooted in social well-being and justice.

“National Day is not just a date on a calendar, but a call to revive the spirit of struggle, unity and determination to build our beloved nation.”

Prasarana, as one of the main transport providers for the celebrations, will operate 24-hour services on Aug 30 and 31 across its rail networks, BRT Sunway Line, selected bus routes and Rapid On-Demand services.

The initiative is aimed at easing movement for thousands expected to attend the celebrations.

Ninety-six free shuttle buses will be provided from Putrajaya Sentral, PICC and Taman Botani to Dataran Putrajaya.

More than 5,000 frontline staff will also be deployed for crowd control and operational support.

On Aug 30, 235 buses covering 86 routes will be deployed, with numbers increasing to 308 buses across 100 routes on Aug 31 to meet expected demand.