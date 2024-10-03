Curriculum unaffected when school term starts in Jan 2026

JOHOR BAHRU: The school curriculum for this year will not be affected despite the decision to revert the start of the school session to January in 2026.

Education director-general Azman Adnan assured parents not to be worried about the reorganisation of the school session schedule.

“When we align the school session to ensure a return to the January to December school session, our curriculum is not affected. It is implemented as usual, with perhaps a slight adjustment related to the duration of school holiday periods that we may shorten,“ he said at a press conference after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Ismail today.

He explained that the total number of school days would return to the usual 190 days per year if the school session resumes its original schedule.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek had previously announced that the new school session would commence in January starting from 2026, and as a result, adjustments to the academic calendar for the 2024/2025 session would be implemented in February 2025. - Bernama