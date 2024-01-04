Customs Dept seizes Range Rover without AP

SEPANG: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized a luxury car, the Range Rover SV, that did not have an import permit (AP) estimated to be worth about RM2 million at the MasKargo Complex, Free Commercial Zone (FCZ), of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport ( KLIA), last Monday.

Customs Assistant Director-General (Central Zone) Norlela Ismail told a press conference here today that the vehicle was inspected at about 4 pm and found to have been imported without an AP from the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

She said the preliminary investigation found that the car was believed to have been brought from a European country.

The value of the confiscated merchandise is estimated at RM1,097,300 and RM1,884,000 in tax, she said, adding that the car was then taken to the KLIA customs enforcement office for further investigation.

She said the case was investigated under Section 135(1(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for importing a motor vehicle without a permit.