Customs Dept seizes smuggled frozen suckling pig meat worth over RM1 million

IPOH: The Perak Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized 23,121 kilogrammes (kg) of frozen suckling pig meat estimated to be worth RM1,040,472 in a raid in Port Klang on May 9.

Its director Datuk Abdul Ghafar Mohamad said the 12 pm raid involved the seizure of a container from Vietnam, which was declared to contain ‘frozen mixed vegetables’ on Customs Form 1.

“Upon inspection of the container, we found frozen suckling pig meat, which did not match the declaration on Customs Form 1,” he told a press conference here today.

Abdul Ghafar said further inspection revealed that none of the boxes containing frozen suckling pig meat had valid stickers from the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS).

“It is also found that the importer did not possess the necessary valid permits from MAQIS and the Veterinary Services Department to import the meat into Malaysia,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 133of the Customs Act 1967.