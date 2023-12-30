DBKL instructed to increase patrols to address parking touts

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been instructed to step up patrols and surveillance around the capital to tackle the activities of parking touts causing concern among the residents.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said such illegal activities should not be allowed to take place and stern action must be taken against those involved.

“Over the past few days, I have received many complaints about parking touts in Kuala Lumpur. I have instructed @DBKL2u (DBKL) to step up surveillance and patrols and crack down on such activities,“ she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) today.

Earlier, an individual had uploaded a video showing scratches on her car door, believed to have been caused by a parking tout, for refusing to pay a RM15 parking fee.

According to the victim, the incident occurred four days ago at the car park near Maybank in Bukit Bintang. - Bernama