PETALING JAYA: A dead man found near Tasik Senadin in Miri, Sarawak was recently confirmed by police as a murder victim.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said that the 57-year-old victim’s body was found in an upside-down state at the lake shore and hoisted to land on Wednesday (April 17) by the police after receiving reports of the man found unconscious by the public at around 9.03am, Harian Metro reported.

The victim was only wearing his underwear and had a pair of short pants around his ankles when discovered.

“Upon examining the victim’s body, six wound marks were found on his head suspected to be from a sharp object.

“Two wound marks were also found on the right palm of his hand and one mark found on his back as well as his left knee,” Alexson said in a statement.

The body was then brought to the Miri General Hospital for further action.

Following the incident, police apprehended a man in his 30s to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

