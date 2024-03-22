17-year-old boy found dead in dormitory, 13 students detained

LAHAD DATU: A 17-year-old student was found dead with signs of bruises and injuries on several parts of his body at a college dormitory here early this morning.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad said police believe that there was a misunderstanding between the victim and other students that allegedly led to his death.

He said 13 boys between 16 and 19 were detained to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Further examination (of the victim) found injuries and bruises on several parts of the victim’s body...also seized was a smart phone charger believed to be related to the case,” he said in a statement today.

He said the college director lodged a police report regarding the victim, who was found unconscious on the floor of the dormitory at 6.50 am, adding that he was confirmed dead by medical officers who provided emergency treatment.

He said the body was sent to the Forensic Department of Lahad Datu Hospital for post-mortem examination.

“Police urge the public not to speculate about this case. We are conducting a thorough and transparent investigation from various angles,” he added. -Bernama