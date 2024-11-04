Retired policeman found dead in Labuan beach on second day of Aidilfitri

LABUAN: The Hari Raya celebration took a tragic turn for a family in Labuan today when their relative, a 53-year-old retired policeman from Sarawak, was found dead on a beach near the Sea Sport Complex.

The deceased, identified as Abang Shuhada Abang Abdul Ladi, was found wearing only his long pants at 7.05am by a passer-by.

Labuan police chief Supt. Mohd Hamizi Halim said the body was found lying face down on the beach, with the sea water beginning to rise.

“Preliminary investigations revealed no physical injuries on the body...the body has been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem,“ he said in a statement today.

ALSO READ: Police officer found dead with gunshot wound to the head

Hamizi said the deceased and his family had arrived in Labuan on the first day of Hari Raya (April 10) at 12.30pm, and stayed in a hotel in downtown.

“The late retired officer was reported to have left around 3am, and his absence was noticed by his family in the morning.

“They searched for him near their hotel, the surroundings, and even at the Labuan Hospital, but to no avail,” he said.

The case has been classified as sudden death and authorities are urging members of the public with any information to come forward and assist in investigations.

ALSO READ: Elderly hiker found dead after getting lost