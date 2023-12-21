Delivery man charged with drug trafficking

SEREMBAN: A delivery man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in 112.48 kilogrammes of syabu.

D. Dkrishna Roa, 31, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with trafficking the drug at a temple in Jalan Tuanku Antah, near here at about 8.55 pm, last Dec 9.

The charge was framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides death or imprisonment for life and shall, if not sentenced to death, be punished with whipping of not less than fifteen strokes, upon conviction.

Dkrishna Roa was not allowed bail and the court set Feb 21 for mention for submission of the chemist report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor P. Pusha prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer A. Partheeban. - Bernama