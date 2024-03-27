Delivery rider nabbed for alleged drug trafficking

MALACCA: A delivery rider was detained at the southbound Ayer Keroh Rest and Recreation area along the North-South Expressway for having in his possession drugs worth over RM130,000 last Sunday (March 24).

The 45-year-old man was nabbed by teams from the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department and the Malacca contingent police headquarters at 1.35pm.

Malacca police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said the man, believed to be a drug pusher, was detained for his alleged involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate.

He said the arrest was made following over a month of intelligence work, and investigations found that the suspect has been active in the illegal activity since early last year.

“The man was alone when apprehended, and upon inspection, we discovered drugs hidden in the bonnet of the van he was driving.

“The seized drugs were 41.28 kg of ganja and 300 bottles containing ganja-laced vape liquid estimated to be worth RM130,971 that can be used by 206,405 addicts,” he said in a statement today.

Zainol said that the suspect, who tested negative for drugs had a drug-related criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the suspect has been remanded for seven days until March 30.

