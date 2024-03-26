JKDM: International drug trafficking syndicate busted, methamphetamine worth RM12.54m seized

NILAI: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) busted an international drug trafficking syndicate and seized 380 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth RM12.54 million at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Air Cargo Complex in Sepang on March 20.

Customs deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Sazali Mohamad said the enforcement officers confiscated a suspicious looking pallet containing 40 boxes during an inspection at 7.30pm.

“A detailed inspection revealed that 32 boxes contained packets of Chinese herbal tea which instead contained crystal clear substances believed to be dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine.

“No drugs were found in the eight remaining boxes,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

Sazali said preliminary investigations revealed that the merchandise was declared as magnetic hard disk drive from the Bayan Lepas Cargo Complex in Penang on March 18 and then transported by land to the KLIA cargo complex on March 19.

It is clear that the goods were to be exported by air to Sydney, Australia. The information about the exporter of the goods that exists is a company that manufactures hard discs in Kulim, Kedah, but it is suspected to be abused by the drug trafficking syndicate.

“No arrests have been made yet. We suspect that this drug are coming from the Golden Triangle,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama