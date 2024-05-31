Dengue cases drop in ME21, four deaths reported - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The reported number of dengue fever cases dropped to 2,426 in the 21st Epidemiological Week (ME21) from May 19 to May 25, compared with 2,461 cases the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said four deaths due to complications from dengue fever were also recorded during the period.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases reported up to ME21 was 62,107 cases compared with 46,257 cases for the same period in 2023.

“There were 46 deaths due to complications from dengue fever reported compared with 31 fatalities for the same period in 2023,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the number of hotspots reported in ME21 was 63 compared with 59 localities in the previous week.

Of the 63 localities reported, he said 44 were in Selangor; eight in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya; five in Kedah; two each in Sarawak and Perak; and one each in Penang and Negeri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Radzi said four chikungunya cases were recorded in ME21 and the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 29.

As for Zika surveillance, he said 1,049 blood samples and six urine samples were screened and all results were negative.