Dengue cases increase in ME16, four deaths reported

PUTRAJAYA: Reported dengue fever cases increased to 2,321 in the 16th Epidemiological Week (ME16), from April 14 to 20, compared with 1,698 cases recorded in the previous week, with four deaths due to dengue fever complications.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases up to ME16 was 50,650 cases, compared with 35,202 cases recorded for the same period in 2023.

A total of 39 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported, compared with 22 deaths for the same period last year, he said in a statement, here today.

He added that 80 hotspot localities were reported in ME16, compared with 107 hotspot localities in the previous week.

He said of 80 localities reported, 67 localities were in Selangor, seven in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, two each in Perak and Kedah and one each in Penang and Sarawak.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said for chikungunya surveillance, no chikungunya cases or outbreaks were reported in ME16, and the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 23.

For Zika surveillance, a total of 795 blood samples and six urine samples were screened for Zika, and the results were all negative.

The public is advised to increase dengue prevention measures, by ensuring that the environment is free from containers which have the potential to breed Aedes mosquitoes.

In addition, places of worship, shops and recreational park areas must also be ensured to be free from breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, he said.