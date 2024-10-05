Dewan Negara President Mutang Tagal dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here at 11.46 am today. He was 69.

The matter is confirmed by the Dewan Negara President’s Office, in a statement here.

It said that details regarding Mutang’s funeral arrangements and the ceremony for the public to pay their last respects to former Bukit Mas MP will be announced later.

“The family of the late Mutang wishes to convey their sincere thanks for the condolences, prayers, and support offered to them during this difficult time,” according to the statement.

Mutang is survived by his wife Datin Ho May Leng and three children.

Mutang began receiving treatment at IJN shortly after arriving from Azerbaijan on May 6, following a working visit that started on April 29 and returning earlier than scheduled.

The Senate president had led a Malaysian delegation to attend the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held from May 1 to 3 in Baku.

On Feb 19, Mutang was appointed as the 20th president of the Dewan Negara, replacing Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who relinquished the post following his appointment as the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak.

Mutang made history as the first leader from the Lun Bawang ethnic group to be appointed as the Senate president.