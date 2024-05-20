Two men charged in court for attempting to trespass into Istana Negara plead guilty - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men who were detained by police for trying to trespass into Istana Negara with a parang on Friday, were charged in court here today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said both the suspects who were charged under Section 447/511 of the Penal Code pleaded guilty.

“However, the duo pleaded not guilty to an additional charge under Section 6(1) The Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958. Until now, the motive of the two suspects to try and trespass into Istana Negara could not be ascertained,” he said in a statement today.

On Friday (May 17, 2024), police stopped a Perodua Kembara car that tried to enter Gate 3, Istana Negara, Jalan Sultan Abdul Halim, Kuala Lumpur for the purpose of meeting His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 4.40pm.

The driver and passenger in the car, aged 29 and 37, were detained after police found a parang while searching the vehicle.

In another development, Rusdi said police have recorded statements from two witnesses after receiving a report from Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim about a threatening letter she had received containing a warning note and two bullets.

Yesterday the Kuala Lumpur police chief said an initial investigation found that the envelope sent to the lawmaker contained a warning note and two bullets.

He added that investigations were going on but no arrests have been made yet and the case investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication.

Kok had in a Facebook post, said she found the letter in her mailbox upon returning home on Saturday.

“When I opened the envelope, I discovered two bullets and a warning note on a white A4-sized paper. I then lodged a police report and handed over the letter and bullets to the police at the Petaling police station,” she said.

