Diesel subsidy: Those in agricultural sector must be registered with GeoAgro - KPKM

KUALA LUMPUR: Farmers, livestock breeders, and aquaculture operators are required to register with the GeoAgro Registration System of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) to receive diesel subsidy cash assistance through the BUDI Agri-Commodity category under the MADANI Subsidy Assistance (BUDI MADANI) programme.

KPKM in a statement today said that eligible farmers, breeders, and aquaculture operators could register with the GeoAgro Registration System at https://geoagroregister.kpkm.gov.my before applying on the BUDI MADANI portal at https://budimadani.gov.my.

The statement also assured that existing subsidies and incentives for fishermen and padi farmers would continue.

“For fishermen, the government will maintain the diesel subsidy at RM1.65 per litre for owners of fishing vessels in zones A, B, and C, subject to the set quota.

“In addition, the government has agreed to increase the current rate for plowing incentives from RM100 per hectare per season to RM160 per hectare per season and introduce a harvesting incentive at a rate of RM50 per hectare per season.

“With these increased rates, the padi farmers will receive plowing and harvesting incentives totaling RM210 per hectare per season,” it said.

In addition to cash assistance to agricultural sector entrepreneurs, it said the government, through the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) was also helping agricultural sector companies by providing subsidised diesel 'fleet cards' to eligible transport vehicles under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0.

This includes rigid lorries for agricultural produce and livestock, with applications to be made via the MySubsidi Diesel System at https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my/.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the implementation of BUDI MADANI following the national address by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last week regarding the Cabinet's decision to implement targeted diesel subsidy in Peninsular Malaysia.

To help stabilise the operational costs in the agricultural sector, the government agreed to provide monthly cash assistance of RM200 under the BUDI Agri-Commodity initiative to eligible farmers, breeders, and aquaculture operators.

Any queries regarding diesel subsidy cash assistance in the agricultural sector can be directed to the KPKM Operations Room at 03-8870 1207 / 1147, from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on weekdays or via email to geoagroadmin@kpkm.gov.my.

Applicants can also visit the nearest KPKM department or agency for assistance with filling out the application forms.