Disabilities not a damper on primary one pupil’s excitement to start school

KOTA BHARU: Despite being classified as a Person with Disabilities, the enthusiastic spirit of Abdul Hakim Saifuddin Zulkifli, 7, was not dampened as he embarked on his first day of school at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ismail Petra 1, here today.

His mother, Siti Fatimah Nurul Naim Hussin, 45, who is a Science teacher at the school, shared that her son displayed remarkable enthusiasm and excitement about starting school today, and even woke her up at 3 this morning.

She shared that despite his physical differences, stemming from congenital Cerebral Palsy affecting both his legs, Abdul Hakim Saifuddin’s intellectual capabilities are on par with his peers.

“For the past two weeks, he was persistently asking me when school will start because he is eager to learn and meet new friends,“ she said during an interview at the school today.

ALSO READ: Students with disabilities embrace opportunity as baristas in MADANI Rakyat Programme

To facilitate her son’s mobility at school, Siti Fatimah prepared a four-wheeled toy car while awaiting the arrival of a specialised wheelchair expected to be delivered next week.

Reflecting further, the mother of five expressed the challenges of equipping her youngest son with school supplies, as he is relatively small for his age.

“I hope he can adapt to this new environment and excel in his studies,” she said, while expressing gratitude to the school for providing numerous facilities for her son.

SK Ismail Petra 1 principal, Mohd Fauzi Ismail, highlighted that the school took the initiative to facilitate Abdul Hakim Saifuddin’s movement within the school, with the support of the Parents Teacher Association.

He stated that two weeks ago the school installed a number of facilities, including ramps for better accessibility, a canteen sink lowered to one foot, and handrails, after being informed about the pupil’s enrollment.

He added that first day activities were also tailored to those requiring only hand movements to ensure Abdul Hakim Saifuddin did not feel marginalised.

Mohd Fauzi emphasised that the school will strive to do its best to ensure the well-being of the pupil. - Bernama