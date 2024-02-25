Students with disabilities embrace opportunity as baristas in MADANI Rakyat Programme

KUALA SELANGOR: Five students with disabilities (OKU) did not miss the chance to become baristas at the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex here.

Describing it as a challenge for them to face the public, the students from Kolej Komuniti Selayang who have hearing impairments and learning disabilities such as dyslexia and several other categories are grateful to be given the opportunity to conduct sales at the Ministry of Higher Education’s (MOHE) booth.

Mohd Hafizi Mohd Hanafi, 19, who has dyslexia, said he is very interested in the barista field, especially in the art of painting on coffee drinks.

“It cannot be denied that initially painting on a coffee cup requires high patience and skill, but because I have aspirations to open a cafe, it becomes the spirit and driving force for me to continue learning.

“Furthermore, being in this programme, which constantly receives visits from the public, helps train myself to interact with society and prove that dyslexic people are also capable of working,“ he said when met by Bernama at the venue today.

His friend, Danisya Balqis Daniel, 20, said she could learn a lot of knowledge and skills because every time a visitor buys coffee, she always double-checks their orders to avoid mistakes.

“This is a challenge for me, but it is still enjoyable because I can approach society while learning to make coffee in front of the public, I also learn to communicate directly with customers,“ she said.

Hazriq Dinie Zafran Harold Heziril, 18, on the other hand, said becoming a barista was not very appealing to him as he focused on the culinary field, but he wanted to try something new, especially since this programme is a collaboration between the states of Selangor and Perak.

“It’s fun to meet the public... the opportunity to make coffee in front of the public is also enjoyable,“ he said.

The public can visit the MOHE booth for further information on Kolej Komuniti Selayang, which offers Basic Culinary Certificate (OKU), Pastry Certificate, Hotel Operations Certificate, Fashion and Clothing Certificate, and Diploma in Games Art (WBL).

The three-day programme since Friday, starting from 9 am to 10 pm, focuses on activities related to agriculture and food security, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), as well as the well-being of the people, besides various services provided by federal government agencies and the Selangor state government. - Bernama