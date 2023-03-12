Disabled student held in molest probe - Police

KEPALA BATAS: The police arrested a disabled Form One student to assist in the investigation into an alleged molesting case involving 14 schoolmates here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said the police arrested the 13-year-old boy after receiving a report from the school’s principal yesterday.

“The principal lodged a police report that 14 male students, aged 13 to 14, with disabilities ranging from vision, learning and hearing impairment and autism, were allegedly molested by a Form One student in the school’s dormitory.

“The teen is now remanded to help investigate the case,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said further investigations are still being carried out, including locating witnesses and recording the statements of the victims involved.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

He also advised the public to report any information about sexual crimes against children.

he added that the public should also be on alert for such a case as it has lifelong far-reaching consequences, in terms of mental and emotional health if not stopped early.–Bernama