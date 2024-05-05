Display of King’s photo: Let police conduct investigations - Amirudin

HULU SELANGOR: All parties must give room for the police to conduct investigations into the actions of two men who allegedly displayed the image of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, during the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election campaign.

Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari urged the public not to speculate, as it could disrupt the ongoing investigation.

“I urge for an investigation to be conducted... perhaps their intentions were different, but their motives must be thoroughly investigated,“ he said after a Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering with Hulu Selangor District prospective Haj pilgrims here today.

Hulu Selangor Police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim, in a statement today, announced that the police detained two men in their 60s and seized a four-wheel-drive vehicle for displaying the image of His Majesty the King during the KKB by-election campaign yesterday.

Meanwhile, Amirudin also refuted allegations by Selangor Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali that the state government had increased assessment rates by up to four times.

The Selangor Menteri Besar said any proposal for tax increases by the local authorities would need approval from the state government, considering the feedback received.

“Perhaps he (Mohamed Azmin) was desperate and had no other issue to use in the by-election campaign, so he resorted to sensationalising issues like this. Assessments are necessary for property valuation.

“If property values decline, it’s a bad sign, but if property values increase, it may also require a slight increase in taxes, and so forth,“ he said.

Earlier, on behalf of the Selangor Menteri Besar (Incorporated), Amirudin presented a replica cheque for management fund contributions to Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) representatives of 54 schools across the Hulu Selangor District, with each school receiving RM1,000.

He also presented a replica cheque totaling RM222,000 from MBI as a contribution to 222 prospective muassasah Haj pilgrims, each receiving a contribution of RM1,000.

