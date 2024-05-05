Police detain two men for using pictures of Agong during by-election campaign

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested two men in their sixties following allegations of to using pictures of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) during the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election campaign.

According to Hulu Selangor police chief Ahmad Faizal Tahrim, a police report was lodged after the videos and photos of the SUV went viral.

The SUV had been decorated with photos of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim along with Pakatan Harapan flags.

In a statement, Faizal also said in addition to the arrests, the police also seized the green-coloured SUV allegedly used by the men in the case.

Both men, in their 60s, have been remanded for three days pending investigations under Section 4A of the Election Offences Act and Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act.

It is learnt that one of the suspects has a previous criminal record for obstructing arrest.

Faizal also reminded everyone not to politicise sensitive issues or discuss race, religion, and royalty (3R) matters.