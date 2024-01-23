DOE, Puspakom sign MoU to collaborate on environmental conservation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Environment (DOE) and the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalise their commitment and collaborate on environmental conservation through enforcement and awareness programmes.

DOE director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaafar, highlighted that under the MoU, both parties have agreed to a specific scope of Puspakom as an approved and certified facility by DOE, tasked with providing, executing and completing vehicle testing as mandated by the government for specified retesting purposes.

The types of tests specified in the MoU include emission tests from diesel engine vehicles, emission tests for CO and HC pollutants from petrol engine vehicles and emission tests for CO pollutants from motorcycle engines.

“During the agreement period with the DOE from 2014 to 2023, Puspakom conducted over 20,000 emission tests on petrol and diesel vehicles, including retesting.

“These tests ensure compliance with Environmental Quality Regulations for Control of Emissions from diesel engines (1996), petrol engines (1996) and motorcycles (2003),“ he said in a statement today.

He advised users of commercial, private, industrial vehicles and the general public to regularly ensure the maintenance of their vehicles to prevent excessive emissions that could lead to environmental pollution.

“DOE encourages the public to report any activities harming the environment through the toll-free hotline at 1-800-88-2727 or reports can be submitted via email to aduan_k@doe.gov.my or through the DOE e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my,” he said.

Today’s MoU, signed for a duration of five years, signifies the third collaboration between the Malaysian government and Puspakom. -Bernama