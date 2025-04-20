Britain urges Russia to commit to full ceasefire in Ukraine

BRITAIN has urged Russia to commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, “not just a one-day pause”, its foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day declared a unilateral 30-hour Easter ceasefire in Ukraine, after Washington said it might abandon peace talks within days unless Moscow and Kyiv show they are ready to stop the war.

“Ukraine has committed to a full ceasefire. We urge Russia to do the same,“ a British foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding that a pause would enable negotiations for a just and enduring peace.

“Now is the moment for Putin to show he is serious about peace by ending his horrible invasion,“ the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in its statement.