DOF: Lab results on PD mussels out tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The laboratory analysis results on the presence of three dangerous algae in mussels from in the waters of Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan will be known tomorrow, said the Department of Fisheries (DOF).

In a statement today, DOF announced that the department is still conducting laboratory analysis on the shell fish from the waters of Port Dickson.

“Earlier DOF had issued a temporary ban on selling and releasing cultured mussels either through the fence or stake system,“ according to the statement.

DOF is monitoring the safety of shellfish in Malaysia on a scheduled basis under the National Shellfish Sanitation Programme (NSSP) involving farmed and wild shellfish samples.

“People are also asked to report to the nearby State or District Fisheries Department if they see a suspicious change in the colour of the sea,“ said the statement.

Earlier, Negeri Sembilan DOF was reported to have taken samples of mussels and water from coast of Port Dickson following a suspected seafood poisoning case.

The Telok Kemang Fishermen’s Association management is reported to have issued a temporary ban on buying and eating local mussels and clams following the food poisoning case.