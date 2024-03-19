MELAKA: One state that hasn’t given up on raising the standard of living among its citizens is Melaka.

The most recent initiative to motivate people to exercise while cleaning the Melaka river is the introduction of SMART hydrobikes.

However, now they launching a fresh approach to enhance their healthcare system.

On his Facebook page, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced the introduction of community paramedics, also referred to as bike paramedics, who would provide emergency medical services to people who need them faster in tourist regions.

He said: “What is a community paramedic? A Melaka state government initiative for tourists and visitors. Where else? In Melaka lah!”

Ab Rauf clarified that a medical station has been established where community paramedics would mobilised, as seen in his video.

The skilled paramedics will additionally ride their bicycles around performing rounds while carrying backpacks containing vital supplies.

Moreover, an automatic external defibrillator (AED) is available for the management of cardiac related issues.

Furthermore, he guarantees the general public that the bag they carry will include fully functional emergency equipment that may be utilised prior to the patient’s arrival at the hospital.

