THE Amran Fans X page recently published a tweet on a prospective floating market in Taman Rempah, Melaka.

They stated, “Melaka will soon have a floating market. Not sure if they are boats or canoes. What is certain is that they are ready.”

In the photograph displayed, little boats were seen tethered to a river bank.

The X tweet has already garnered 1.7 million views with many Malaysian netizens stating that a tourist attraction on the river is not a good idea for a variety of reasons.

One person explained, “I believe this may be transitory. Many people do not know how to maintain cleanliness. They’ll end up dumping frying oil and unclean water in the river.”

Another person said, “If it’s really a floating market, I’m sure the food prices will be high.”

“The iced tea sold at the ordinary street stall is already RM3, regular bowl of cendol costs RM8 and Hainanese chicken rice costs RM16.50 at Melaka. If they were to sell food here, the prices would be double or triple,” commented another user.

What are your thoughts?